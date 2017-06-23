Salah set to thrill Liverpool fans - Ince

Liverpool fans are in for a treat after the club secured the signing of Roma star Mohamed Salah, according to Paul Ince.

Egypt international Salah completed a big-money move to Anfield on Thursday, returning to the Premier League having endured an underwhelming spell with Chelsea.

His time at Roma was much more impressive, yielding 34 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions, and Ince hailed some shrewd transfer dealing from Jurgen Klopp.

"I think it's a good bit of business," the former Reds midfielder told Sky Sports. "I watched him play a lot this year at Roma. He scored a few goals – 15 or 16 this year I think he got, playing on the right wing. He scored all different types – long range, in the box.

"It didn't really work for him at Chelsea, he didn't get enough game time I don't think.

A very kind gesture on your first day at Anfield... June 23, 2017

"But he's gone away, got his confidence back and he's come back to a great club like Liverpool and I think he'll be a great addition to Liverpool and I think the fans will enjoy seeing him play."