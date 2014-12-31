Saleh, Nu'man headline Palestine squad

Saleh, 34, plies his trade in Egypt with Smouha and will add to his 107 international caps at the 16th Asian Cup, which is set to kick off in Australia on January 9.

Leading goalscorer Ashraf Nu'man - the AFC Challenge Cup's top scorer - also plays outside of Palestine for Saudi outfit Al Faisaly.

Saleh and Nu'man are joined by Jaka Hbaisha, Abdallatif Al Bahdari, Mahmoud Dhadha and Alexis Norambuena as players competing abroad in Ahmed El-Hassan's squad.

Palestine will face defending champions Japan in their Group D opener on January 12 in Newcastle, followed by fixtures against Jordan and Iraq.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Toufic Ali (Taraji Wadi Al-Nes), Rami Hamadi (Khader FC), Ramzi Saleh (Smouha)

Defenders: Mousa Abu Jazar (Khader FC), Mus'ab Battat (Shabab Al-Dhahiriya), Abdallatif Al Bahdari (Al-Wehdat), Raed Fares (Hilal Al-Quds), Ahmed Harbi (Markaz Shabab Al-Am'ari), Abdullah Jaber (Hilal Al-Quds), Alexis Norambuena (GKS Belchatow), Tamer Salah (Hilal Al-Quds), Haytham Theeb (Hilal Al-Quds)

Midfielders: Abdelhamid Abuhabib (Markaz Balata), Hussam Abu Saleh (Hilal Al-Quds), Ismail Al-Amour (Hilal Al-Quds), Murad Ismail Said (Hilal Al-Quds), Ahmed Maher (Shabab Al-Dhahiriya), Jaka Ihbeisheh (NK Krka), Hisham Salhi (Hilal Al-Quds), Khader Yousef (Taraji Wadi Al-Nes)

Forwards: Mahmoud Eid (Nykopings BIS), Ashraf Nu'man (Al-Faisaly), Khaled Salem (Shabab Al-Dhahiriya)