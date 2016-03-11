Samaras signs for Rayo OKC in NASL

Greece international Georgios Samaras has swapped Europe for the United States' second tier after joining newly formed Rayo OKC in the North American Soccer League (NASL).

Samaras has signed a contract for the club's inaugural NASL season this year after spending the past week training with Rayo OKC, which is owned by La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The 31-year-old striker was a free agent after leaving West Brom in the Premier League offseason, having spent the latter part of last season on loan at Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

"I'm very excited to come to Oklahoma City and join Rayo OKC," Samaras said via the club's official website. "They have signed a lot of really good players and we are going to work very hard and hopefully be competitive in our first season in the NASL."

Samaras, who has scored nine goals and amassed 81 caps for Greece, only managed eight appearances in all competitions with West Brom following his arrival from Celtic in 2014.

"We are extremely excited and blessed to be able to sign Georgios," said Rayo OKC head coach Alen Marcina. "He has played at the highest levels throughout his career and we are very fortunate to add him to our club. He brings a wealth of experience on top of his incredible talent level that will be immeasurable for our team."