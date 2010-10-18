Samba sent off in Blackburn draw

Christopher Samba was shown a red card just before half-time for Rovers after tangling with Danny Welbeck but the hosts hung on for a 0-0 draw in a desperately disappointing game.

Darren Bent had Sunderland's best chances, wasting a one-on-one opportunity in the first half and then making a hash of a headed opportunity in the second.

Sunderland's record signing Asamoah Gyan came off the bench in the second half and the Ghana international forced a diving save from Rovers keeper Paul Robinson late on.

Both sides remain in the bottom half of the table with nine points.