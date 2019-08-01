Wolves and Arsenal go head-to-head for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

The 32-year-old could be on his way out of the Turin club this summer after falling down the pecking order following the arrivals of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Tuttosport believes that the Germany international is being courted by the two Premier League clubs who are interested in bringing him to England.

The Italian champions are unlikely to put up a fight to keep him, and the decision of which club to join will lie with Khedira.

Tuttomercatoweb has also reported that Khedira will be sacrificed before the end of the transfer window, along with team-mate Blaise Matuidi.

But according to the outlet, a move to Arsenal is unlikely to go ahead unless Juve are willing to let the former Real Madrid player go for almost nothing.

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the 25 most expensive Premier League goalkeepers ever?

BAD BOYS Laurent Koscielny and 6 other club captains who cocked up a pre-season

REMEMBERED The craziest season in English football: when the champions got relegated and ‘Lucky Arsenal’ annoyed the nation