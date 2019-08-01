Quiz! Can you name the 25 most expensive Premier League goalkeepers ever?

We say ‘surprising’ because… well, just look at it. The Premier League is awash with cash and its clubs will happily cough up for attacking firepower, but the fact that a trio of £7m deals make the cut here is telling.

Until last summer, clubs had been rather less willing to lay out their hard-earned for net-minders. And then Chelsea and Liverpool both went bonkers – admittedly, with particularly positive results in the latter’s case.

Aston Villa’s £8m signing of 33-year-old Burnley keeper Heaton is the joint-16th highest goalkeeper transfer of all time in Premier League history (ignoring inflation, admittedly).

So how many of the deals below can you name? We’re only giving you the fees and clubs players signed for, so you’ll have to try to think back through the seasons yourselves. Six minutes are on the clock.

When you’ve finished, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we’ll retweet those who don’t give away any answers. Good luck!

THEN TRY…

LIST Laurent Koscielny and 6 other club captains who cocked up a pre-season

QUIZ! Can you name the Argentines with 40+ Premier League appearances?

---

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get 5 issues of the world's greatest football magazine for £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than a pint in London. Cheers!

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com