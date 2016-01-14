Sampaoli confirms desire to leave Chile

Jorge Sampaoli has confirmed he no longer wants to be Chile coach, but the exit clause in his contract appears set to delay the matter.

The Argentinian has struggled to explain his situation and earlier on Wednesday denied wanting to leave Chile.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Sampaoli – who has been linked with Brazilian and European clubs – said he was set to depart his role.

"It appears that I will not be Chilean coach anymore," he said.

"I hope I can persuade [Football Federation of Chile president Arturo] Salah so he can understand my point

"It is impossible for me to pay the clause."

Sampaoli's exit clause is reportedly $6.3million and the 55-year-old Copa America-winning coach said he just wanted to move on.

Salah and Sampaoli are set to meet on Thursday, but the latter said he had already explained his position.

"I have explained Salah that the conditions are not suitable for me to stay as Chilean coach," Sampaoli said.