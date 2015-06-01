Sampaoli confirms final Chile squad for Copa America

Hosts Chile have finalised their Copa America squad with the removal of three players from their previous list.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli, whose side face Ecuador on June 11 in the tournament's opening game, had already cut Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, Rodrigo Millar, Mark Gonzalez and Junior Fernandes from an initial 30-man party.

Audax Italiano full-back Juan Cornejo, Santiago Wanderers midfielder Marco Medel and Veracruz man Fernando Meneses have now suffered the disappointment of missing out.

Chile warm up for the South American showpiece with a friendly against El Salvador in Vina del Mar on Friday.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Barcelona), Paulo Garces (Colo-Colo), Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile).

Defenders: Miiko Albornoz (Hannover), Mauricio Isla (QPR), Gonzalo Jara (Mainz), Gary Medel (Inter), Eugenio Mena (Cruzeiro), Jose Rojas (Universidad de Chile).

Midfielders: Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), Jean Beausejour (Colo-Colo), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Marcelo Diaz (Hamburg), Matias Fernandez (Fiorentina), Felipe Gutierrez (Twente), Arturo Vidal (Juventus), David Pizarro (Fiorentina), Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Eduardo Vargas (QPR), Angelo Henriquez (Dinamo Zagreb), Mauricio Pinilla (Atalanta), Edson Puch (Huracan).