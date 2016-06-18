Sampaoli confirms Sevilla agreement but waiting on Emery exit

Jorge Sampaoli has agreed to become Sevilla's next coach, but is waiting on Unai Emery's departure being formalised before taking charge of the team.

On Sunday, Sevilla announced Emery had requested to leave the club and they would subsequently be opening talks with former Chile boss Sampaoli.

Emery, who guided the Andalusians to three successive Europa League triumphs, is widely expected to replace incumbent Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc.

Sampaoli arrived for talks with Sevilla on Monday and claims the only thing delaying his confirmation as coach is the formalisation of his counterpart's exit from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"I'm hoping that the exit of the previous coach is formalised so that my hiring by Sevilla can be officially announced," he said on Radio La Red.

"Sevilla are a team who will play in the Champions League, the [European] Super Cup against Real Madrid and another against Barcelona.

"This is the dream I've always had in sport, to try and compete at that level of competition."