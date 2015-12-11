Sampaoli denies Chile resignation claims

Jorge Sampaoli has denied stepping down as head coach of Chile.

Speculation had persisted that the Copa America-winning coach would take over at Flamengo, but newly elected club president Eduardo Bandeira de Mello subsequently appointed Muricy Ramalho.

Sampaoli had also been linked with the head coach's position at Valencia - now occupied by Gary Neville - but it was claimed earlier on Friday that he had nonetheless opted to bring his three-year spell with Chile to an end.

However, the 55-year-old later underlined that he will not make a decision on his future until January.

The statement released via the Chile Football Federation (ANFP) read: "Following the suggestion that I have given up my coaching duties with the national team, I wish to clarify the following:

"1.This is not accurate. I have said before that I will be waiting until January 4 when the elections for the new ANFP authorities will be held.

"2. Once the authorities have legally been set up, I will speak with them to determine definitively what my activities will be under the terms of my contract with Chile.

"Obviously, at this point I will make my sporting project for the coming years known and will wait to see if it is approved by the new directors."

Sampaoli led Chile to the World Cup second round in Brazil in 2014, before guiding the nation to its first ever Copa America success, on home soil, in July this year.

He was subsequently shortlisted for the FIFA World Coach of the Year, alongside Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.