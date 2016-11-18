Sampaoli hints at Nasri rest ahead of Juve clash

Jorge Sampaoli has hinted at resting Samir Nasri for Sevilla's trip to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday ahead of their crucial Champions League visit of Juventus.

Nasri has enjoyed something of a renaissance at Sevilla having joined on loan from Manchester City in August, with his central midfield partnership with Steven N'Zonzi earning rave reviews from critics in LaLiga.

Both were crucial in the 1-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid in October, but Nasri picked up a hamstring injury against Dinamo Zagreb at the start of the month.

The 29-year-old was rushed back into the team for the 2-1 loss to Barcelona a few days later and now Sampaoli is contemplating starting Ganso instead in La Coruna to ensure the Frenchman is fully recovered for Tuesday, when a win will secure Sevilla's passage into the last 16 as Group H winners.

"Nasri is very different from Ganso," he told reporters.

"But both are important and can match each other on the field without problems.

"Nasri is doing well, but it is important to make sure he gets to the match against Juventus."

Sampaoli, who was named LaLiga coach of the month for October, went on to address the possibility of Sevilla strengthening when the transfer window opens in January and, with striker Carlos Fernandez being ruled out for the season, recruiting is likely.

"Everything changes over time," he said. "We have to get through these nine games [before January] first.

"Maybe mid-December we will have another evaluation, but the club is considering possible options that could make us better, if needed – maybe we don't.

"Monchi [the sporting director] knows what he's doing and when he has to do it. We are very pleased that the club can make such effort."

Monchi was also the subject of discussion during Sampaoli's conference, with the transfer guru's future up in the air.

The former Sevilla goalkeeper wanted to depart the club in the close-season before eventually staying, but they are bracing themselves for his inevitable departure.

"It's a personal decision," Sampaoli added. "Sevilla have to be grateful for the work of Monchi through all this time.

"If he believes that his time is over, I imagine that the club would not provide an inconvenience.

"For me, I would like him to stay while I am here. When you have a successful sporting director, everything is much easier."