Sampaoli rues missed opportunities

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli lamented his team's missed chances after their Supercopa de Espana defeat to Barcelona.

A brace from Arda Turan and a Lionel Messi goal saw Barca record a 3-0 win at Camp Nou on Wednesday, completing a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Vicente Iborra missed a first-half penalty for the visitors, who were punished for squandering that chance.

"I think we played a first half where we could've scored a goal and were unable to," Sampaoli told a news conference.

"On their first occasion, they made a goal. I liked my team, especially in the first half.

"We were not strong when we had the chances to hurt them and they were. You cannot afford it against a team as big as Barcelona, because they punish you."

Sevilla open their LaLiga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday, giving them just days to prepare.

Sampaoli acknowledged how difficult the turnaround was, saying: "We had to play two finals against two of the best teams in the world [Sevilla also lost the UEFA Super Cup to Real Madrid].

"It made us make some quite complex decisions. We now have just one day to prepare for Espanyol.

"We will see which players are more prepared to compete and try to do well at home."