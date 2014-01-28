Sampdoria announce signing of Lopez
Sampdoria head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has strengthened his squad for the second half of the season with the signing of Maxi Lopez.
Lopez, who spent time on loan at the club last season, initially arrives from Catania on another temporary deal, albeit with a view to a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.
The 29-year-old has made only five starts for Catania this term, but will now seek to gain more regular action with Mihajlovic's men, who face a derby against Genoa on Sunday.
"Sampdoria can announce it has acquired, on a temporary basis with the option to purchase outright, Maxi Lopez from Catania," a statement read on the club's official website.
"The striker will be available for coach Sinisa Mihajlovic for this afternoon's (Tuesday) training session."
Lopez scored four goals in 17 Serie A appearances during his previous spell at Sampdoria.
