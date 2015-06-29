Sampdoria confirm Eto'o exit amid Antalyaspor talk

Sampdoria have confirmed striker Samuel Eto'o's contract has been terminated amid rumours he has signed a deal with Antalyaspor.

Eto'o, who joined Samp from Everton in January, is reported to have agreed to join Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor after scoring just two goals in 18 appearances for the Serie A club.

The Cameroonian was said to be set to walk away from Samp in February following an argument with then head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic over his intention to hold a double training session.

That exit did not materialise, but Samp have bid farewell to the former Barcelona and Inter forward just five months into a two-and-a-half-year contract.

A statement from Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero read: "Goodbye big man. It was a pleasure and an honour to have you with us, see you on the field with the most beautiful shirt in the world.

"We wish you the best for the continuation of your enlightening career. Remember that for champions like you the doors of my Sampdoria are always open."