Sampdoria president plays down Eto'o exit rumours

Reports emerged in Italy that Eto'o was set to walk away from the Serie A side due to an argument with head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic over his intention to hold a double training session on Monday.

Ferrero has moved quickly to quash the speculation and, although he admitted there was a disagreement between the pair, he urged for everyone to remain calm about the issue.

"Nothing has happened," he told Calciomercato.it.

"It was just a small argument. An exchange of views. Stay calm, the club is united."

Eto'o made his Sampdoria debut as a substitute in Sunday's 5-1 mauling at the hands of Torino.