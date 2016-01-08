Sampdoria v Juventus: Asamoah determined to extend winning streak

Kwadwo Asamoah is determined to help in-form champions Juventus extend their winning streak in Serie A to nine games when they travel to Sampdoria on Sunday.

The reigning Italian champions struggled to find their best form in the opening stages of the season, but have found their way back up the table following eight consecutive victories after a 1-0 loss at Sassuolo in October.

Their resurgence has seen Massimiliano Allegri's men climb to fourth place in Serie A, trailing leaders Inter by just three points.

Fiorentina and Napoli are two points ahead in second and third respectively, but Asamoah claims the squad are focusing on maximising their own performances.

"We are not paying attention to the other teams around us," Asamoah told the official Juventus website. "The most important thing is that we have a successful season ourselves.

"Sunday's game against Sampdoria will be a tough one, especially given their win in the Genoa derby during the week, but we will go there focused and intent on playing at our very best.

"We didn't make a great start but we then did very well to return to our winning ways. As a team, we have a clear goal in mind and that gives us the motivation and the desire to keep winning and to fight to the very last game of the season.

"We know it won't be easy but it's up to all of us to support each other, including those who arrived in the close season. At the beginning, the new guys had a bit of trouble but now the way they have settled into the squad is there for all to see."

Paulo Dybala has been one of the main reasons for Juventus' return to form in recent months, with the Argentine forward scoring five goals and setting up two in his last seven league appearances.

The Turin side have won their past four league games on the road, meaning victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris would see them win five consecutive away games in one Serie A campaign for the first time since January 2014.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, will be hoping to build on their recent good form on Sunday and spring a surprise against the champions.

They might have taken just one point from their last four Serie A games against the Scudetto holders, but their victories over Palermo and Genoa either side of the mid-season breaks give them reason for optimism ahead of this weekend's encounter.

Much will depend on the form of striker Eder if Samp are to get a good result, with the attacker having scored an impressive 11 games in 16 league appearances so far this campaign.

Vincenzo Montella's men have climbed to 13th spot in the table with 23 points from 18 games following their last two wins, eight points clear of Frosinone in the drop zone.

Key Opta facts:

- Juventus have won their last eight league games, their longest run in a single Serie A campaign since January 2014 (when they won 12 in a row).

- Antonio Cassano has scored seven goals in Serie A against Juve, the rest of the current Sampdoria squad have netted only six overall against the Old Lady.

- Dybala has bagged three goals in Serie A against Samp, no current Juve player has scored more goals against the Blucerchiati in the top flight.

- Montella's side have scored five goals in their last two games, as many as they had netted in total over their previous seven fixtures.

- Juventus have won their last two away games against Sampdoria 1-0 after failing to emerge victorious on the previous five attempts

- Samp have won back-to-back games for the first time in this Serie A season following the victory over Genoa.