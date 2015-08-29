San Jose Earthquakes 1 LA Galaxy 0: Salinas' header levels Cali Clasico tally

San Jose Earthquakes levelled the 2015 California Clasico tally at 2-2 with a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy on Friday.

In the fourth Cali Clasico of the year, Shea Salinas' first-half header was enough for the Earthquakes to knock off their rivals.

The Galaxy had won the past two meetings with the Earthquakes - 5-2 in MLS and 1-0 in the US Open Cup - but had no answers at San Jose's Avaya Stadium, with Leonardo's red card one minute into the second half damaging the visitors' hopes.

Salinas scored the decisive goal in the 18th minute, nodding a rebound into the net after Donovan Ricketts had saved Quincy Amarikwa's initial header.

Earthquakes captain Chris Wondolowski hit the post soon after with another header but it mattered little in the end, with Leonardo's dismissal for halting Amarikwa's breakaway run after the interval giving the hosts the upper hand for the rest of the match.

San Jose's fourth straight MLS victory saw them move into the play-off positions in the Western Conference standings, moving into sixth with 38 points, pushing Seattle Sounders (35) down to seventh.

The Galaxy (46) remain top of the West but could be overhauled by Vancouver Whitecaps (45) on Saturday.