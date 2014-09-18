San Siro to host 2016 Champions League final

Following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Nyon, Switzerland, the decision to host the showpiece event at the home of Milan and Inter was confirmed on Thursday.

Taking place on May 28, 2016, it will be the fourth time that the final of Europe's premier club competition will be decided at the stadium, and ends a 15-year absence since Bayern Munich defeated Valencia on penalties in 2001 following a 1-1 draw.

The other finals at the iconic stadium were held in 1965 when Inter defended their crown, and five years later when Feyenoord lifted the famous trophy after a 2-1 win over Celtic.

The final will also make it the second time in eight years that the competition's showpiece has been held in Italy, after Rome hosted Barcelona's victory over Manchester United in 2009.

Since that time, Wembley has also held the final twice - in 2011 and 2013 - and after this season's finale, which is at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany will also have held two finals in recent years, following Chelsea's penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

UEFA also announced that St Jakob-Park in Basle will hold the 2016 Europa League final and the Super Cup final will take place at the Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim.