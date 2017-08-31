Sanches among Europe's young elite - Clement

Renato Sanches is "one of Europe's elite young talents" and has all the qualities to make a big impact in the Premier League after joining Swansea City on loan.

That is the view of Swans boss Paul Clement, who pulled off a major coup by bringing in the Portugal midfielder from Bayern Munich for the 2017-18 season on transfer deadline day.

The Welsh club, who lost Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton this month, were tipped in pre-season to be involved in a relegation dogfight.

But Clement believes the arrival of Sanches will provide his side with a significant boost.

"I'm delighted to secure his services," Clement told Swansea's official website.

"He is a player I know well having worked with him for six months at Bayern Munich before my own move to Swansea.

"He is one of Europe's elite young talents who has already achieved a lot for his age, including winning Euro 2016 with Portugal.

"Having moved from Benfica to Bayern Munich, he has not played as much as he would have liked. But this move to Swansea and the Premier League will provide him with a real positive development experience.

"As a player he is a dynamic, powerful central midfielder who I believe has all the attributes to suit the Premier League."

Sanches follows Roque Mesa, Sam Clucas, Erwin Mulder and Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham in making the move to the Liberty Stadium in this window.

The club also appear set to bring back Wilfried Bony from Manchester City, but fellow striker Fernando Llorente could be on his way out after a bid from Tottenham was reportedly accepted on Thursday.