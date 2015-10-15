Sanchez rubbishes exit rumours amid Real Madrid reports

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez says he has not considered leaving the club amid speculation Real Madrid are interesting in signing him.

The Chile international was the subject of reports suggesting Madrid were set to bid for the former Barcelona man, who continued his fine form with three goals during the international break.

After a slow start to the season with Arsenal, Sanchez now has nine goals in his last five games for club and country.

Three goals while on international duty helped Chile to wins over Brazil and Peru in their opening World Cup qualifiers, with Sanchez now focused on his return to club action.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his return to England, the 26-year-old told reporters: "I'm very happy at Arsenal, I don't think about leaving.

"I always want to be the best at everything I do. I'm never happy with what I do, I always want to give more."

Sanchez scored 25 goals in all competitions during his debut season with the north London club last term - helping Arsenal defend the FA Cup as Arsene Wenger's men finished third in the Premier League.