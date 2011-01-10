Sanchez would prefer Premier League switch

Sanchez, 22, is currently showcasing his talents at Udinese - scoring in a 4-4 draw with AC Milan on Sunday - and has been the subject of continuous speculation over the last 18 months, having been linked to a move to Old Trafford in the past.

But despite his agent's claim that a transfer in January is unlikely, the Chilean international has expressed a desire to move to England.

"I don't think about the transfer market but only about playing. I look to my progress and I am pleased as I am maturing, even if I'm only at 40 percent of my potential," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I know that my future depends on me, and I know I am on the right track.

"The interest of Inter and Manchester United? It's nice to know that I am valued and I'd like to play in a big club but another season with Udinese should be good for me because I still lack a final piece for the final leap.

"My preferences? I like English football more because they go a thousand miles per hour, never stop, like me."

With Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea also believed to be keen on securing the services of the winger, Sanchez concedes he would be open to staying at Udinese until the end of the season to continue his development further before any potential move.

"The contract [with Udinese[ expires in 2015. It is necessary that I score more goals. Assists are not enough for me. Then I have to learn to control better myself”, he said.

"I hope to score 10 goals, so maybe I'll help Udinese to qualify for Europe. Also the Champions League is a possible achievement. And if we finish in the top four you can be sure that I won't move."

Sir Alex Ferguson is not expected to add to his squad in January but will be looking to bring new faces to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Red Devils already have several attacking midfielders, including Antonio Valencia, Nani and Gabriel Obertan, among their ranks.

By Paul Wentworth