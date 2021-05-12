Sandilands: We have to make sure we're more consistent

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands has urged his side to be more consistent and grind out positive results in their remaining DStv Premiership fixtures.

The Buccaneers hopes of challenging for the league title came to an end after they played out to a goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.

Sandilands says that winning the named Man of the Match award proved that he was the busier of the two goalkeepers, which does not reflect to well on the team.

'I think it's a bit of a mixed emotions, obviously as a keeper you don't want to be Man of the Match because that means you were more busier than you should be,' Sandilands told SuperSport TV after the game.

'It's a difficult match, obviously it's not easy to come to Stellenbosch, a team that is well organised, well coached and obviously fighting for their lives.

'Ja we tried our best, obviously we have to get back to the drawing board, sharpen up our performance and try to get as many points that are available with the games remaining.

'There's been some good moments and there's been some low moments, I think for us it's just a matter of trying to find that consistency you know.

'Obviously we have a game plan, the coaches put a game plan together and obviously we just need to stick to it and perform within the structure and try remain as consistent as possible and try put good performances week in and week out..

'We have to match every team that we come up against, there's lot of intensity, a lot of hunger from the opponents, first of all we have to match that and from there the quality within the team needs to speak for itself.

'We'll keep on going, we have to make sure that we just stick to what we're good at and make sure we're more consistent.'