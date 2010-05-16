Sandro anxious about Spurs move

The 21-year-old completed his transfer to White Hart Lane in March, and will move to the English capital once his current club's Copa Libertadores campaign is over.

And the midfielder, who was named as one of seven back-up players to Dunga's 23-man Brazilian World Cup squad, has admitted he is preparing for life in the Premier League by consulting a psychologist, according to the News of the World.

"There are lots of players who have moved to Europe but returned immediately as they couldn't adapt to their new countries," Sandro said.

"I know I will suffer and I'm going to have some difficulties when I move to London, but I want to be prepared for that moment. I'm going to fight and stay in Europe."

"I don't want to be a six-week wonder and then return home, like many Brazilian and South American players do [after moving to Europe]. I want to make my career there and then return to Brazil - but only after I have achieved all my goals in Europe."

The midfielder will join compatriot Heurelho Gomes on the playing staff at White Hart Lane, and has revealed that the popular goalkeeper has already been advising him on the dos and don'ts of London life.

"When I went to Tottenham, the people there treated me really well. I had two translators who helped me all the time and I saw a nice atmosphere in the club," he explained.

"I also saw Heurelho Gomes, who told me 'you can go there, but you can't go there' and I'm now doing some adaptation work with a psychologist."

Internacional take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final with Argentinean side Estudiantes on Thursday evening, and progression would mean Sandro would miss the bulk of pre-season with Spurs, as the semi-finals take place after the World Cup on July 28 and August 4.

Indeed, if Inter make the final, Harry Redknapp's first summer signing will be unavailable for the first Premier League match of the season, with final of the South American equivalent of the Champions League falling on the same weekend.

This uncertainty may be further cause for concern to Sandro, who has also admitted he may find not being recognised in London an unpleasant change of pace from being mobbed in the streets in his homeland.

"I'm nervous as no-one there in London knows me. The people there don't know how I play so I will have to start from zero but that is part of football," he explained, adding "I know I'm going to face many problems in the beginning. It would be wrong if I go to England and think - Here I am, Sandro from Porto Alegre.

"They would send me back in one week. I will not be recognized there as I'm in Brazil today. Here, many people approach me on the street but I have to picture myself going out in London and no-one approaching me to talk. That will drive me mad.

"So that is why I'm working with a psychologist. I have to be prepared. I'm confident in myself, but I'm a little anxious to be going there right now."

