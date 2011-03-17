Sandro finally settled in at Spurs

The 22-year-old joined Spurs from Internacional last summer for £6.5 million and made just six starts in his first seven months at the club.

But after impressing in Tottenham’s two-legged Champions League victory over AC Milan, the Brazilian believes that his patience has ultimately paid off.

"I know I have had to wait for my opportunity but it came in a big match against AC Milan," Sandro told Tottenham's official website.

"I was happy with my performances and I feel like I am part of the family at Spurs. I really enjoyed the moment with the Spurs supporters and the team, but this is in the past now and we're looking to the future and the next match."

Sandro will have another chance to impress the Spurs’ faithful in the derby clash against relegation-threatened West Ham on Saturday.

The game holds extra significance for Harry Redknapp’s team, as his side currently occupy fifth spot in the Premier League, three points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Sandro said: "I know this derby with West Ham is a very important match. For me it's about keeping my concentration and my position in the team, so I hope to be successful in this next match.

"I know there are big matches coming up now so we need to keep our concentration for both the Premier League and Champions League.

"We have a good squad with many qualities and everybody knows their responsibilities to do everything well.”

