Sandro nearing QPR return from knee injury

The Brazilian midfielder has not featured since late November when he suffered a knee injury against Newcastle United, but says he is now nearing full fitness.

Harry Redknapp bought the 25-year-old to try and bolster his midfield options but the former Tottenham man has only been able to make eight league appearances.

However, he hopes to add to those outings in the coming weeks as he returns to full training.

"I feel very good at QPR, and I will feel even better soon when I am able to help the team," he said.

"I really can't wait to be involved on the pitch again. I have been having treatment every day, twice a day, with the physios but now the difficult moments are in the past because I am starting to build my fitness.

"This week I will be training outside with the rest of the group. This will be very nice for me, it makes me feel happy.

"I will be taking part in full training, and then we will see how I feel."

QPR fell to a sixth successive game without a win in the Premier League on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by Stoke City, leaving Redknapp's side inside the bottom three.