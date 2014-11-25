Sandro out until new year with knee injury

The midfielder was substituted just after the hour in QPR's 1-0 defeat at St James' Park, and scans have shown ligament damage.

QPR's club doctor Peter Florida commented: "Sandro took a bad knock to his right knee, and has suffered damage to his medial ligaments.

"It is totally unrelated to his previous ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] injury.

"Unfortunately, he will now be unavailable for the selection until after Christmas."

Sandro, who was plagued by knee injuries at former club Tottenham, has already overcome a similar problem earlier this season after sliding while celebrating a goal during training in September.

The 25-year-old, who arrived at Loftus Road in September, is set to miss QPR's Premier League fixtures against fellow strugglers Leicester City and Burnley.