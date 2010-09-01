Sandro sets sights on European glory

Fresh from a Copa Libertadores triumph with the Brazilian outfit two weeks ago, the 21-year-old trained with his new team-mates for the first time this week, five months after agreeing the £16 million switch.

And after staying on to help Internacional to the South American equivalent of the Champions League, Sandro is hopeful of emulating the success at White Hart Lane.

"It was a fantastic moment to win the Copa Libertadores,” Sandro told Spurs' official website. “I was understandably delighted to win it with team-mates who I have been with for many years but I hope to have many more successes with my new team."

Spurs sealed their place in this year's Champions League with victory over Swiss team Young Boys Bern in the final qualifying round last month and the young Brazilian is looking forward to testing himself on the biggest stage in club football.

"The Champions League is the best club competition in the world and I am looking forward to competing at this level.

“I know Spurs has everything that it takes to go further in the competition and I will do everything I can to help.

"I cannot wait to get out on to the pitch and show all the fans what I can do. I am determined to make a positive impression on English football and help Spurs move on to a new level.”

The Samba starlet's participation in the final stages of the Libertadores delayed his arrival, much to Spurs boss Harry Redknapp's frustration, but Sandro is relieved to finally be in England.

"I have a fantastic opportunity here at Tottenham and I am absolutely delighted to be here.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. It is a strong league played at great pace and I think my style of play will adapt quickly to this kind of football.

"Spurs are a team who are talked about a lot in Brazil. They are one of the biggest teams not only in England but also in Europe because of their history.

"I watched every game last season when Spurs were going for fourth place, cheering them on and hoping they would qualify. When they finally did achieve qualification it was an absolutely fantastic moment."

By James Martini

