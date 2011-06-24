Sandro: Spurs can challenge for title

The North Londoners made headlines around Europe last term with a sensational first ever campaign in the Champions League, claiming the scalps of both Inter and AC Milan before falling to Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

But this continental adventure took a toll on Spurs’ Premier League form, and inconsistent results in the second half of the season meant Harry Redknapp’s side surrendered their qualifying place for Europe’s premier club competition to Manchester City.

Sandro believes such a fate was harsh on Spurs given their performances last term, and insists the current squad is capable not just of breaking back into the top four next season but even of bringing the Premier League trophy back to White Hart Lane.

"I believe that we deserved more from last season," the 22-year-old told Hotspur magazine. "We showed our quality by producing great performances in big games.

"Sometimes that's just how it goes in football. But we can still hold our heads up high and return next season as a stronger team.

"Tottenham have a strong squad with great players, so why not?

"We have proved that we can live with the best and the talent in the squad is definitely good enough to fight for the title."

Sandro himself impressed even as Spurs faltered last season with his consistently assured and commanding displays in front of the defence.

The Brazilian revealed he is pleased with how quickly he’s adapted to the rigours of the Premier League, and warned future opponents he’s targeting further improvement in the coming months.

"I believe I am well adapted for the characteristics of the English game because football here is for a tough and strong type of person," he added.

"I think I have done well so far and can only improve with time."

ByLiam Twomey