Sanogo back for Palace clash against QPR

Palace have won just one of their last eight games at Selhurst Park and their last home victory came against Tottenham two months ago.

Sanogo will be back in contention after a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, while fellow striker Glenn Murray is also available after serving a suspension following his red card at West Ham.

Pardew has called on his side to make Selhurst Park a fortress ahead of the derby against a QPR side who are battling to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

He said: "Our home form hasn't been brilliant and we have to improve it. The pitch isn't perfect and it takes a little bit of getting used to.

"We want to get our stadium rocking and we need wins to do that.

"The game is more important for QPR, it's probably a must-win. We have to pick up points when we can and we'll be okay.

"The team are very focused, they're terrific to work with and have had a good week's work ahead of a local derby."

Palace are 12th in the Premier League after losing 1-0 at Southampton last weekend.