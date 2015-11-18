Santon suffers Achilles injury

Davide Santon is unlikely to feature for Inter against Frosinone this weekend after suffering an Achilles injury, the club have confirmed.

The full-back has been a regular for Roberto Mancini's side this season as they have climbed to the top of Serie A – where they sit level with Fiorentina on 27 points from 12 games.

Santon has started nine of those matches in, but looks set for a period of rehabilitation after a scan on Tuesday revealed a slight problem with his heel.

"Davide #Santon undergoes ultrasound scan that reveals a small haematoma in his right Achilles tendon," the club announced on Twitter. "More tests to come in following days."

Inter welcome Frosinone to San Siro on Saturday looking to record a fourth successive league win, while Fiorentina host Empoli.