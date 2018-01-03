Santos appoint Jair Ventura as new coach
The successor for Dorival Junior as the head coach at Santos will be Jair Ventura, the Brazilian club has confirmed.
Jair Ventura has been named the new head coach of Brazilian giants Santos.
The 38-year-old joins the club from Botafogo, who he led to the quarter-finals of the 2017 Copa Libertadores before losing to eventual champions Gremio.
Santos thanked Elano and Marcelo Fernandes for their efforts in leading the team on a temporary basis following the departure of Ventura's predecessor Dorival Junior.
Ventura is the son of former Brazil striker Jairzinho, part of the 1970 World Cup-winning team.
Bem-aVENTURAdo o clube que tem JAIR! January 3, 2018
