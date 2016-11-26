Santos eye Schweinsteiger signing to 'shake' world football

Brazilian side Santos are ready to offer Bastian Schweinsteiger a way out of Manchester United, the club's coach Dorival Junior has revealed.

The 2014 World Cup winner has endured a difficult stay in the Premier League so far, with his first season interrupted by a string of injuries and then falling completely out of favour in the current campaign.

Schweinsteiger is yet to appear for United in any competition this term after being frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho and, while he has started training with the first team again, the club are reportedly trying to sell him.

A possible destination could be Santos, with Dorival Junior keen to make a statement to world football with a significant signing which brings them attention on an international scale.

"It would be a huge wake-up call for the world," Dorival told UOL Esporte.

"My plan, which I have tried to pass on to the Santos board, is for Santos to once more have a world-class player, which we should look for in European clubs if they are not being used properly.

"[Schweinsteiger] fits that profile. I have not officially passed this on [to Santos' board], it is my initiative to have a player with Schweinsteiger's history.

"He is not doing well in Manchester and suddenly a Brazilian club is interested in a player of his class, it could shake the market up."