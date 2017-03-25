Santos: Portugal have five finals left

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has told his players to prepare for five more finals as they aim to seal top spot in World Cup qualifying Group B.

The European champions dispatched Hungary 3-0 in convincing style on Saturday to close back to within three points of group leaders Switzerland, who had earlier edged past Latvia 1-0.

The win was Portugal's fourth in a row since they were beaten 2-0 by the Swiss in Basel last September and means topping the group is still within their own hands with five games left to play.

And Santos says they must give their all to win each of their remaining matches, including the home game against Vladimir Petkovic's side in October in the final round of fixtures.

"We had six finals. From this point, we have five left to reach our goal of reaching the World Cup from first place in our group," he told RTP.

"Hungary tried to block our way but we adapted very well to the three central midfielders and we did not allow them to come out and play.

"I think we were slow in our ball circulation during a period of the first half. We should have done it faster, especially on the flanks.

"With a lot of balls in the air, against players of this calibre, it's very difficult.

"After the first goal, the game was unlocked and we found our way through much better. In the second half we always had the game under control. It was a fair victory, with some good things and some things we can do even better."