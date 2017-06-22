Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl

Lucas Lima is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Santos coach Levir Culpi thinks his departure could be good for the Brazilian club.

Reports in Catalan and Brazilian media suggest Lucas Lima, out of contract at the end of the year, is set to sign a deal at Camp Nou imminently.

It is claimed the Brazil international will sign a pre-contract agreement in July and make his move to LaLiga next January, denying Santos any financial gain.

However, Culpi is trying to remain positive, as the Paulista giants prepare to lose another key player.

"I'm uninformed, I do not have this news. Nothing has come to me that the player is being sold," he said after Santos' 2-0 win at Vitoria on Wednesday.

"In Brazilian football we expect anything. Nothing surprises me. Suddenly, there would be an opportunity for another player.

"Everyone would like to count on a play of Lucas Lima's quality.

"If he is sold, what would I regret? I prefer to have the whole group and good finances than just one player.

"If anything has to happen, it's good for both sides."