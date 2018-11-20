Sarachan 'moved USA forward' in interim spell

Dave Sarachan believes he moved the United States forward during his extended period as the team's interim coach.

Sarachan stepped into the role when Bruce Arena left following his side's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and fielded 23 debutants during his year in charge.

The search for a permanent successor to Arena has been ongoing, with Sarachan overseeing a 1-0 loss to Italy in Genk on Tuesday in what he confirmed to be his last match in the temporary role.

An appointment is expected to be made soon and Sarachan feels the new boss will inherit a squad with a positive future.

"It was my last game," Sarachan told a news conference. "I feel as though this has been a very good year. I feel as though we moved it forward.

"To look back at the players we have found and exposed at this level, I feel as though when the next person comes in, they are going to have a great starting point."

Live: head coach Dave Sarachan after a tough 1-0 loss vs. Italy November 20, 2018

USA goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was outstanding against the Azzurri but was unable to prevent late substitute Matteo Politano grabbing a dramatic winner in the 94th minute.

Sarachan's last two games ended in defeats without scoring as the result followed on from a 3-0 Wembley loss to England, though he praised his defenders for putting in a "great shift".

"I thought the guys competed great tonight," he added. "It's an important element for the progress of this team going forward, when you step on the field, you have to win your duels and battles.

"It might not be fun defending a lot and being on the back foot, but I thought for the most part the guys put in a great shift.

"On the flipside, it once again exposes our ability to be a little calmer and cleaner on the ball, to possess the ball, so the balance of defending versus having the ball was pretty great."