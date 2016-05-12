Sarri deserves to be coach of the year, says Spalletti

Maurizio Sarri deserves to be named the Serie A coach of the year for his debut season with Napoli, according to Roma counterpart Luciano Spalletti.

Sarri and Co. are second in the Serie A table with one game remaining, two points ahead of third-placed Roma.

Napoli were able to mount a serious title challenge this season - which included an eight-game winning streak between December and February - but were unable to stop Juventus winning a fifth successive Scudetto.

However, Spalletti believes Sarri still deserves to be crowned coach of the season despite Napoli fading in their title bid.

"Sarri is a great coach and I've followed his progress," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. "I thought I'd seen it all, but he was able to bring something else.

"I'd vote for him as coach of the year."

Roma still have the chance to leapfrog Napoli into second on the final day of the season, providing they beat AC Milan at the San Siro and Sarri's side lose at Frosinone.

"We are in good physical and psychological condition," Spalletti said. "We did everything we had to do, we trained well.

"It is clear that on Sunday we will find a Milan that is fierce because they have to defend their position in the table and they want to prepare well for the final of the Italian Cup."