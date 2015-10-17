Sarri out to make San Paolo 'hell' for Fiorentina

Napoli fans must make the San Paolo "hell" for Fiorentina on Sunday, says coach Maurizio Sarri.

Paulo Sousa's side currently lead the way in Serie A and hold a six-point advantage over sixth-placed Napoli.

The former Empoli boss believes Fiorentina are worthy of their position at the top of the table, but wants the home crowd to produce an intimidating atmosphere when they visit Naples.

"Fiorentina are the only team that has dominated every game," Sarri said on Saturday.

"They have enormous potential. Last season they finished above Napoli and have won 4-1 at San Siro against Inter, and are also ahead now so they are stronger.

"It's the team that has more possession with the most successful passes and is most dominant. They are not first by chance.

"We are striving for continuity. We still have room for improvement.

"I would like the San Paolo to be hell for 90 minutes. We will suffer and they will have to help us."

However, Sarri still believes Scudetto holders Juventus are favourites for the title once again, despite sitting 12th following a poor start to the season.

"The overwhelming favourites are Juventus - it would be crazy to say they are not," he added.

"They remain a major force that can put together a winning streak."