Sarri reveals Napoli release clause as future remains clouded

Maurizio Sarri confirmed the existence of an €8million release clause in his contract as he dispelled suggestions of a rift with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Sarri has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly among his admirers.

Speculation over his possible departure from Stadio San Paolo was fuelled by recent criticism from De Laurentiis, who blamed a lack of squad rotation for burning out the players.

Any move would come on the back of a disappointing end to the season after a 2-2 home draw with Torino on Sunday effectively handed the title to Juventus, who are six points clear with two matches remaining.

"There is a contract that has a clause worth €8m," Sarri told Sky Sport Italy.

"We have 10 days [after the final league game] to evaluate the situation. The president gave me the chance to coach the team I've supported since childhood, a satisfaction very few people have enjoyed.

“If he's happy and I'm happy, then that's great. If he is not happy, then I'm disappointed, but every now and then Aurelio does make these statements and then 30 minutes later it's back as if nothing had happened."

Napoli are now set to finish as runners-up to Juve for the second time in their three seasons under Sarri.

The 59-year-old admitted their ability to challenge for the Scudetto will be compromised if the Partenopei fail to keep their top talent in Naples.

"If the era is over, that's down to the club. If the club cannot keep hold of six or seven of these players, then clearly an era is over," he said.

"This is a group of players with a culture of hard work and are ready to keep challenging themselves.

"We could've done more without [the injuries for Arkadiusz Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam], but physical fitness isn't as important as the mind."