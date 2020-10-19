Sasman: Our set-pieces were planned out and we executed it well
Kaizer Chiefs defender Yagan Sasman believes the work they put into their set-pieces during training paid dividends in their victory over Maritzburg United.
A brace from Sasman saw Amakhosi complete the comeback to beat the Team of Choice 2-1 at the FNB Stadium in the quarter-finals of the MTN8.
The Glamour Boys have now been drawn against Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals in what is expected to be a thrilling Soweto derby.
The 24-year-old defender believed his side showed real character to grind out a positive result against a resilient Maritzburg side to hand Gavin Hunt his first victory at the helm of Chiefs.
'It was a hard-fought win. We went 1-0 down. The team showed character and we got the result,' Sasman told SuperSport TV after the game.
'I think the philosophy did change in the second-half. Myself and Reeve, we both went up at the same time. And when we went in at half-time, they said we should alternate and it worked and we preserved our energy and got the three points.
'We practice during the week. Gavin gave us a good teamtalk, set-pieces, planned out and we executed it well. And thanks to the almighty for the two goals.
'I think it's a great achievement coming back from the setback in the league. You know, we threw it away in the last game. But yes, it's a good beginning to the season and we'll take it from here.'
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.