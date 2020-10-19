Sasman: Our set-pieces were planned out and we executed it well

Kaizer Chiefs defender Yagan Sasman believes the work they put into their set-pieces during training paid dividends in their victory over Maritzburg United.

A brace from Sasman saw Amakhosi complete the comeback to beat the Team of Choice 2-1 at the FNB Stadium in the quarter-finals of the MTN8.

The Glamour Boys have now been drawn against Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals in what is expected to be a thrilling Soweto derby.

The 24-year-old defender believed his side showed real character to grind out a positive result against a resilient Maritzburg side to hand Gavin Hunt his first victory at the helm of Chiefs.

'It was a hard-fought win. We went 1-0 down. The team showed character and we got the result,' Sasman told SuperSport TV after the game.

'I think the philosophy did change in the second-half. Myself and Reeve, we both went up at the same time. And when we went in at half-time, they said we should alternate and it worked and we preserved our energy and got the three points.

'We practice during the week. Gavin gave us a good teamtalk, set-pieces, planned out and we executed it well. And thanks to the almighty for the two goals.

'I think it's a great achievement coming back from the setback in the league. You know, we threw it away in the last game. But yes, it's a good beginning to the season and we'll take it from here.'