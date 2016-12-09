Sassuolo 0 Genk 2: Visitors seal top spot

Genk sealed top spot in Europa League Group F with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo in their rearranged match on Friday.

The fixture was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to fog at the Mapei Stadium.

Bryan Heynen put the visitors ahead with a finish from 12 yards after 58 minutes, before Leandro Trossard sealed victory with 10 minutes remaining from close-range.

The result means Genk beat Athletic Bilbao to first place, while Sassuolo finish bottom with only five points – seven fewer than the Belgian side.