Sassuolo 0 Roma 2: El Shaarawy secures second win for Spalletti

Stephan El Shaarawy made it two goals in as many games as 10-man Roma earned a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo.

Luciano Spalletti's men had won just one of their previous five league matches, but needed 11 minutes to take the lead at the Mapei Stadium as they continued to steady their faltering Serie A campaign.

Mohamed Salah cut in from the right flank and unleashed a curling left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area to give his side the lead

At the other end Sassuolo found Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in fine form as they carved a number of chances that were saved by the Polish stopper.

The hosts looked to have been handed a lifeline when Radja Nainggolan clattered into Lorenzo Pellegrini in the area and the referee pointed to the spot, but Domenico Berardi lofted the ensuing penalty over the crossbar.

Despite being reduced to 10 men following Nainggolan's second bookable offence in giving away the penalty, Roma struck again in injury time when new signing Diego Perotti robbed possession and cut the ball back for El Shaarawy, who made no mistake in slotting the ball home from close range.