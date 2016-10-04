Sassuolo rule out selling Berardi to Inter

Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi says there is no chance that they will sell highly rated forward Domenico Berardi to Inter.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals in six appearances in all competitions in a blistering start to the season, though he has not played since netting in a 2-1 defeat of Pescara, though the result was reversed to a 3-0 loss due to the fielding of the ineligible Antonio Ragusa.

Inter were linked with a €25million bid for Berardi during the latter part of the transfer window after he reportedly rejected a move to Juventus, who had first refusal on his signature, due to concerns about a possible lack of playing time.

Frank de Boer's side are reported to be preparing a January offer for the player, who has also been linked with Tottenham, but Squinzi insists that Sassuolo will stand firm.

"No, absolutely not," he told Tuttomercatoweb when asked about a potential sale to Inter.

"I can rule out a future sale of the player to Inter. We want to keep hold of him next summer, too."