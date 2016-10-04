Sassuolo rule out selling Berardi to Inter
Domenico Berardi will not be sold to Inter in the mid-season transfer window, according to Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi.
Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi says there is no chance that they will sell highly rated forward Domenico Berardi to Inter.
The 22-year-old scored seven goals in six appearances in all competitions in a blistering start to the season, though he has not played since netting in a 2-1 defeat of Pescara, though the result was reversed to a 3-0 loss due to the fielding of the ineligible Antonio Ragusa.
Inter were linked with a €25million bid for Berardi during the latter part of the transfer window after he reportedly rejected a move to Juventus, who had first refusal on his signature, due to concerns about a possible lack of playing time.
Frank de Boer's side are reported to be preparing a January offer for the player, who has also been linked with Tottenham, but Squinzi insists that Sassuolo will stand firm.
"No, absolutely not," he told Tuttomercatoweb when asked about a potential sale to Inter.
"I can rule out a future sale of the player to Inter. We want to keep hold of him next summer, too."
