Saul in no rush to leave Atletico

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has brushed off speculation linking him with Manchester United and spoken of his commitment to the Liga club.

The 21-year-old has established himself in Diego Simeone's side this season after Tiago suffered a broken leg in November.

His performances in midfield have reportedly attracted the interest of Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, although no transfer materialised during the recent window.

That is not something that bothers Saul, though, as he is keen to play his whole career at Atletico if the club want him.

"Everything is going well this season," he is quoted as telling AS.

"I've fulfilled a dream I had since I was tiny, when I arrived at Cadete B. The daily effort is the best way to thank the club for what they have given me.

"I'd stay here forever. Atletico has given me everything. It's my club, my home. If I was offered a lifetime contract I'd be happy to play here until my legs gave up."