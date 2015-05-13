Saunders confirmed as new Chesterfield boss

Chesterfield have appointed Dean Saunders as their new manager following Paul Cook's departure to Portsmouth.

Cook guided Chesterfield to the League One play-offs this season, where they were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by Preston North End, before leaving for Portsmouth in the division below.

Saunders, who was in interim charge of Crawley Town as they were relegated to League Two, has been given a two-year contract at the Proact Stadium.

"It is a great opportunity as this is a club on the rise, run by good people, and I am inheriting a very good team from Paul Cook," said Saunders, who also suffered relegation in previous stints with Doncaster Rovers and Wolves.

"Taking over now gives me a full pre-season to make a fresh start, put my plans in place and work with the squad, which is a great position to be in.

"The profile of the club has been raised in the last few years and there has been an impressive increase in attendances so it is an exciting prospect and I can't wait to get started."