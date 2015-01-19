Savic commits to Fiorentina until 2019

Stefan Savic has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old Montenegro defender has established himself as a key player since arriving at the Florence club from Manchester City in a deal that saw Matija Nastasic move in the other direction in August 2012.

Savic's impressive form led to the likes of Milan, Juventus and Tottenham being linked with a move for the centre-back.

Fiorentina were eager to keep the former Partizan man, whose previous deal expired at the end of next season, and the Serie A side announced on Monday that Savic has put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

Savic failed to establish himself with Premier League champions City, but has made 86 appearances for Fiorentina and now looks set to make many more.