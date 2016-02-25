Savic in doubt for Madrid derby with calf injury

Stefan Savic appears likely to miss Atletico Madrid's derby clash with Real this weekend due to a calf injury.

The defender played the full 90 minutes for Diego Simeone's side in Wednesday's 0-0 Champions League draw with PSV at the Philips Stadion.

But a statement on Atletico's website on Thursday confirmed the Montenegro international picked up a grade II calf injury, leaving him in doubt for Saturday's derby clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"On the morning of February 25 [Savic] attended the Fremap Majadahonda Clinic for tests, which together with the medical examination indicates a grade II medial gastrocnemius injury to his right leg," the statement read.

Savic is set to start physiotherapy and Atletico will hope for a speedy recovery with four crucial La Liga games to come before the return leg of their last-16 tie with PSV on March 15.