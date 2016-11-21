Saviola backs Higuain to win back Argentina fans

Gonzalo Higuain has the quality and lethal touch in front of goal to win back the support of Argentina's fans, says Javier Saviola.

The Juventus striker was whistled by some sections of the Argentina support during their 3-0 defeat to Brazil on November 10, and was subsequently dropped by coach Edgardo Bauza.

His replacement Lucas Pratto placed Higuain under more pressure by scoring in their 3-0 victory over Colombia last week.

Saviola, though, remains convinced the Juventus striker will win back the fans when World Cup qualifying resumes in March.

"Higuain has been demonstrating his efficiency in all the clubs that he has played for," the 34-year-old told Omnisport.

"He has a very high goal average. He was top goal-scorer on his last stay in Napoli. He is always among the best goal-scorers of his team, and also of Europe.

"There are always ups and downs, but he has enough level to stand in the way of these moments."

Higuain returned to club duty on Saturday as Juve beat Pescara 3-0 in Serie A, but he is in doubt for this week's Champions League trip to face Sevilla after injuring his foot in a challenge with Alessandro Bruno.