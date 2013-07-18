Schafer named new Jamaica coach

The 63-year-old German has previously led Cameroon and Thailand, as well as a host of club sides in his 31-year managerial career.

He replaces Theodore Whitmore, who stepped down on June 12 after seeing his side lose four consecutive FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Schafer, who had a successful playing career in his native Germany, faces a tough task to guide his side to the 2014 finals in Brazil, with the country currently bottom of their qualifying group with two points.

A statement on the Jamaican Football Federation official website welcomed Schafer to the job, adding: "This is certainly another chapter in Jamaican football, a chapter which could bring bountiful rewards.

"Welcome to Jamaica coach."