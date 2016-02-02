Schalke confident of staying Sane

Schalke CEO Clemens Tonnies does not fear losing promising youngster Leroy Sane to a bigger club at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, despite ongoing speculation linking him with a move.

The 20-year-old, who has a contract with Schalke until June 2019, is thought to have caught the attention of clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City with his fine performances this campaign and reports in Germany suggest he could leave his current club in June.

Nevertheless, Tonnies feels Sane - who has also been linked with ambitious RB Leipzig - still has plenty to learn with the Gelsenkirchen side and expects the winger to stay put for at least an additional season.

"I do not see Leroy Sane leaving Schalke any time soon," Tonnies told RP.

"Everybody who wants the best for him has been telling him that he should stay at Schalke for at least one more season.

"You can still see him developing game after game."

Schalke did lose one of their key players at the start of the 2015-16 campaign, as Julian Draxler left the club for Wolfsburg, but Tonnies does not hold a grudge against the Germany international for his decision to leave the Veltins Arena.

"Julian made the decision to move on and I think he thought about it long and hard," Tonnies added."I think he is a great guy and an amazing player on top of that."