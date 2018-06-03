Schalke extend Nastasic, Fahrmann contracts
Bundesliga runners-up Schalke have extended the contracts of defender Matija Nastasic and goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.
Matija Nastasic and Ralf Fahrmann have committed their futures to Schalke by signing new contracts that run until 2022.
Centre-back Nastasic and goalkeeper Farhmann were key players as Domenico Tedesco's side finished second in the Bundesliga behind champions Bayern Munich.
Captain Fahrmann was one of two ever-present players as Schalke qualified for the Champions League, with Naldo the other to start all 34 league games.
Nastasic's contract renewal will come as a welcome boost after he missed out on Serbia's final 23-man squad for the World Cup, having failed to prove his fitness.
The former Manchester City defender missed the end of the Bundesliga season with a knee ligament injury and was unable to recover in time to go to Russia.
